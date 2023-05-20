Not a single person was fined over dog poo on Sheffield’s streets last year, despite the unhygienic mess generating scores of complaints.

Only 19 fines were handed out by Sheffield City Council between 2018 and 2022 to pet owners caught failing to clean up after their dogs across the city, a Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed. A total of £1,132 was paid in fines over those five years.

But the council has defended its record, insisting that it does respond to complaints about dog fouling in different neighbourhoods, with action including delivering leaflets, putting up more signs and organising meetings. The number of complaints has fallen significantly from 429 in 2018 to 136 in 2022/23.

Ian Ashmore, head of environmental regulation at the council, said: “Sheffield City Council addresses dog fouling by listening to resident complaints and assessing the prevention and enforcement action needed to reduce issues. Areas where action has been taken are regularly monitored to ensure interventions have been successful.

“Action taken includes increasing signage in the areas, delivering leaflets to residents or engaging with dog owners through community meetings. There are 500 dedicated dog waste disposal bins in parks in the city, with thousands more waste bins available to dispose of dog waste. Bins are clearly labelled so dog owners know they can easily dispose of dog waste in them.