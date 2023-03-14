Resident’s disgust at ‘nightmare’ dog fouling turning footpaths into ‘toilets’ on Sheffield estate

A disgusted resident said their neighbourhood’s green spaces and footpaths had become “nothing but toilets” for dogs.

Bob Swain, who formerly served on the Longley Hall estate’s tenants and residents association, said he recently spotted 20 piles of dog muck on the causeway in one walk.

He said: “I can’t blame the dogs, it’s the so-called owners. God help the council’s grass cutters when they come this spring, they don’t deserve to be put under such a smelly and dangerous job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have a fair share of children who live close by and play on our grass areas, I can see them going home full of dog dirt on their clothes and shoes.

A disgusted resident said their neighbourhood’s green spaces and footpaths had become “nothing but toilets” for dogs.

“We see many owners struggle to keep their dogs under control, the dogs fight and jump up our elderly people and frighten young children, God help you if you are blind or short sighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said there was an increase of dogs on the estate over recent years since Sheffield Council lifted a ban on having pets but the issue was now a “nightmare”.

The council encourages people to report dog fouling on roads, pavements and in parks for cleaning. It aims to respond to all complaints as soon as possible and it will use the information to help build a picture of where “hotspots” are.

If someone is caught leaving dog muck, it may result in legal action in the form of a fine and / or prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Failure to clean up can result in a £50 on-the-spot fine, or prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.