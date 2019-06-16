Dishwasher fire breaks out at Sheffield flat block
Firefighters were called out to a Sheffield flat block in the early hours of this morning, after a dishwasher caught fire on the fourth floor.
Crews from Central and Rivelin stations were sent out to a flat block in Allen Street, Kelham Island just after midnight on Sunday, June 16.
A spokesman from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was one gentleman who was in the property at the time, who had very minor smoke inhalation.”
“The fire did not spread, and was contained within the flat where the blaze started, due to all of the flats being purpose-built.”
A fire alarm sounded in the flat block, which led to some residents leaving, but ‘others remained in their properties,’ added the spokesman.
Crews left the scene at around 12.45am.