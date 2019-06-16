Dishwasher fire breaks out at Sheffield flat block

Firefighters were called out to a Sheffield flat block in the early hours of this morning, after a dishwasher caught fire on the fourth floor.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 16 June, 2019, 08:06

Crews from Central and Rivelin stations were sent out to a flat block in Allen Street, Kelham Island just after midnight on Sunday, June 16.

A spokesman from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “There was one gentleman who was in the property at the time, who had very minor smoke inhalation.”

A dishwasher fire broke out at a fourth floor flat in Allen Street, Kelham Island just after midnight on Sunday, June 16. Picture: Google Maps

“The fire did not spread, and was contained within the flat where the blaze started, due to all of the flats being purpose-built.”

A fire alarm sounded in the flat block, which led to some residents leaving, but ‘others remained in their properties,’ added the spokesman.

Crews left the scene at around 12.45am.