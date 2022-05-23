In 2018, Tommy Lipski from Rotherham was admitted to the Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s, where he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and was also suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of type 1 diabetes and the condition occurs when the body starts to run out of insulin, causing harmful substances called ketones to build up in the body. It can be life-threatening if not detected and treated quickly.

His mum, Jess Lipski said: “He was constantly tired, drinking excessively, urinating more frequently and complained his legs were very painful, he had also lost some weight.

“I took Tommy to the GP, and a blood test showed that Tommy’s blood glucose levels were dangerously high, and he needed taking to the Emergency Department as a matter of urgency.

“I didn’t appreciate the gravity of his condition at the time - I could see it was serious from the speed of the treatment he was receiving, but I was just focusing on comforting Tommy.”

After several hours in the Emergency Department, Tommy’s condition was stabilised, and he was transferred onto a ward.

Tommy has since been admitted to Sheffield Children’s several more times, often under the care of the Diabetes Team because an illness had such an impact on his condition that it required hospital care.

Tommy also held a bake sale and coffee morning after completing his challenge.

He’s also undergone surgery to repair his hernia, as well as having had gastroscopies, scans, and outpatient appointments too.

‘I want to do something for them’

Mrs Lipski said: “Every ward and department have been fantastic with Tommy and the staff go above and beyond to support both the children and their carers. Each stay has left us feeling confident in the hospital and its staff.

“The way Tommy has been cared for has meant that he doesn’t fear coming to hospital and he’s comfortable in that environment. The staff are phenomenal, and I fully trust them with Tommy’s care, they are so dedicated.

“The facilities are always improving and continue to do so because of the donations received and fundraising. Tommy’s effort is a thank you for all the care he’s received.”

Tommy said: “The hospital looked after me so well, I wanted to do something for them. I want to help make it nice and fun for the children.”

His inspiration to take on his marathon scooting challenge for The Children’s Hospital Charity came from a stay at Sheffield Children’s earlier this year, when musicians from the charity-funded Brightside Music spent some time with him.

Tommy raised a grand total of £885 for The Children’s Hospital Charity, far surpassing his initial £500 target.

Lucy Cain, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Tommy for his incredible fundraising for Sheffield Children’s.

“He has taken on his scooter marathon with so much enthusiasm and excitement, all after being inspired by the difference other fundraisers at our hospital have made and in gratitude of the care he received. We’re in awe of your kindness Tommy, congratulations on completing your challenge!”