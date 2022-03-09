Caitlin Ellis’ 12-year-old rottweiler-Labrador cross Sapphire sadly died last week after a long battle with cancer.

She said the pooch was never happier than when chasing a ball in the park near their home in Stannington, so she decided the best way to remember her would be by gathering all her old tennis balls from the garden and placing them in a basket beneath a photo of their ‘gorgeous girl’ for other dogs to enjoy.

Since being placed in the park behind Shooters Grove Primary School, the makeshift memorial has attracted plenty of comments from people praising the lovely gesture and paying their respects to Sapphire.

Caitlin, a 31-year-old financial controller, with a nine-month-old son, said: “Sapphire had a tough battle with cancer. She was diagnosed last February with bone cancer in her jaw.

“Hallam Vets, who have been fantastic, had to remove a couple of inches from her bottom jaw and we’re so grateful for the extra year that gave us with her but sadly the cancer spread and we had to say goodbye to her.

“She just absolutely loved chasing tennis balls whenever we took her for walks and after she died there were lots in the back garden so we decided to collect them up and make this memorial in the hope that the balls would bring other dogs the same joy.