'Delightful' one-eyed cat with feline equivalent of HIV looking for home in Sheffield
A one-eyed cat with the feline equivalent of HIV is seeking a loving home in Sheffield.
Trevor was rescued by RSPCA officers in the city after being found living rough with a badly injured left eye, which sadly had to be removed.
The two-year-old has FIV, the feline equivalent of HIV, meaning he must be kept indoors, must be the only cat in the household and will require regular check-ups.
He is described by the RSPCA as a ‘delightful’ cat who loves fuss and attention.
“Trevor hasn`t had an easy few weeks and just wants to finally put his paws up and relax in a forever home where he can be pampered and adored,” said the charity.
“Trevor would like a new home where someone is around some of the day to keep him company and give him all the attention he could wish for!
“He`s ideally suited to a home with children of primary school age or older, we`ll just make sure that everyone is happy and comfortable in each other`s company before moving in together.
“Could you offer this charming chap a brand new life?”
If you think you could offer Trevor a home, visit RSPCA Sheffield’s website for more information.