Despite restrictions, E-scooters are a common sight across many estates in Sheffield, with thousands believed to have been bought as gifts over the festive season.

Currently, the machines can only be ridden legally on private land with the landowner's permission, or on public roads and cycle lanes where there is a Government-approved rental trial.

However, none of the councils in South Yorkshire have participated in the trial thus far.

Sheffield councillor Ben Miskell, who represents the Park and Arbourthorne ward, has called for the Government to stop 'dithering and delaying' on E-scooter regulation to allow them to be used safely and legally.

‘Walking and cycling safer, environmentally friendly’

But many members of the public remain sceptical, saying that E-scooters are no safer than walking or cycling, which are proven to also be more environmentally friendly.

Eric Frank Davey said: “There is no logical reason why these vehicles should be permitted. The 'environmental' arguments for them don't stand up.

“The majority of people using them would not have otherwise gone in a car, they are being used by people who would otherwise have walked or biked, both means of transport are safer and environmentally better for the person and the general public.”

Steven William Collins said the machine could be dangerous as one mistake could seriously injure a pedestrian.

He said: “Noticed a youth shooting about on The Moor shopping area on Boxing Day. One mistake and he could have seriously injured a toddler.

“Quite a few adults are riding these daft things on pedestrian areas, and they should know better.”

Meanwhile, it has been suggested by one Star reader that the Government should impose road tax and insurance for both E-scooters and peddle bikes.

Simon Holmes said: “I think they should have road tax and insurance for both scooters and peddle bikes. What happens if they go in cars and do damage? No way of claiming.”

‘Integrate E-scooters into our transport system’

But Chris Easton said the public should be encouraging the use of alternative transport like E-bikes and E-scooters, to reduce the vast numbers of single-occupancy cars on the roads.

He said: “Instead of moaning about them, we should be looking for ways to integrate them into our transport system - dedicated routes, portability on buses, trams, trains and educate a few car drivers to be more tolerant and accepting, as they predominantly are in most mainland European countries.

“This way, we'll have fewer cars on the roads, and people that really do need to use cars/vans etc will have quieter roads to enjoy quicker journeys. Pollution levels will reduce and the associated health issues will diminish.”

For Jennifer Mohammed Jones, E-scooters need to be regulated as 'people clearly aren't going to stop using them.'

She said: “We need workable solutions that will suit everyone. Some of them go fast; they could knock over an adult, never mind what chance a child would have and you can't hear them coming. So what solutions can we start to put in place?”