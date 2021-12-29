“We will do everything we can to support our most vulnerable.” – Rough sleepers in Sheffield to receive support over winter

From November to the end of March 2022, the council’s ‘Rough Sleeper Winter Plan’ will protect rough sleepers against the winter weather and the risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anyone sleeping rough in Sheffield will be assessed, and the council will work with them to secure emergency and then more permanent ‘move-on’ accommodation.

The Winter Plan aims to prevent death and serious harm on the streets due to harsh winter conditions, reduce the risks for people sleeping rough, and increase opportunities for people who are sleeping rough.

Sheffield council have a winter plan in place to support rough sleepers on the city's streets

Janet Sharpe, director for housing and neighbourhood services, said: “We will do everything we can to support our most vulnerable in the city and those who need our outreach support and essential services.Being safe and warm in the winter is what everyone needs.

"This ongoing help and support builds on the success we’ve seen here in Sheffield, where we have seen rough sleeper numbers fall in the city.

“More people have been coming to us seeking help at an earlier stage. As a result, we’re seeing them access help, support and settled accommodation which changes their lives.”

If you see someone sleeping rough in Sheffield and are concerned, you can report it online via Streetlink or by calling Sheffield’s Street Outreach Team on 0800 066 5358, which is free from landlines and mobiles.