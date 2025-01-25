Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who is in hospital battling cancer has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the love from fellow supporters, his family say.

David Stocks' grandson Khalis, aged 12, with the sign he displayed at Sheffield Wednesday's match against Bristol City. David, 61, was unable to attend the game as he was in hospital battling cancer. But he watched on TV and was touched by the support from his fellow fans, who joined in a round of applause in the 61st minute. | Contributed

David Stocks’ family asked Owls fans to show their support by joining a 61st-minute round of applause for the popular 61-year-old during Wednesday’s match against Bristol City.

The crowd at Hillsborough did him proud, and David’s family say he was incredibly touched by the gesture as he watched the match from his hospital bed.

David’s step-daughter Shelly said: “The support he had from his fellow Sheffield Wednesday supporters at Wednesday’s game was something else.

Sheffield Wednesday fan David Stocks with his wife, Francoise, and their granddaughter Aria Timms | Contributed

“It brought him to tears in hospital that evening. He was overwhelmed. My friend said to me afterwards that we’d done him proud.”

She also thanked the players, including captain Barry Bannan, for showing their support. They signed a shirt which David had bought last year for his grandson, Khalis, aged 12.

David, who is a big family man, is a lifelong Owls supporter who is originally from Hackenthorpe and now lives in Kiveton.

David Stocks with his family, who said he has been 'overwhelmed' by the support from fellow Sheffield Wednesday fans as he battles cancer | Contributed

The Sheffield steelworker was given just five years to live when he was diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, some 15 years ago.

His condition has recently worsened and he was unable to attend the match on Wednesday.

Shelly said: “He’s such a fighter. He’s been battling his myeloma cancer for almost 15 years and kept going even when he wanted to give up.

“He’s an inspiration to everyone. Even the doctors have said they can’t believe how he has fought so hard against this dreadful disease.”

David is married to Francoise and has a daughter, Abby, and two step-daughters, Shelly and Chantelle.

He has eight grandchildren, with a ninth on the way, and one great-grandchild, Weston J Maloney.

His grandchildren are: Sam Storey, Devon West, Khalis Raja, Ayaan Raja, Darcie Lucas, Sienna Lucas, Andre Lucas and Aria Timms.