David Stocks: Sheffield Wednesday supporters asked to join applause for much-loved Owls fan battling cancer
David Stocks is a life-long Owls supporter who was originally given just five years to live when he was diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, some 15 years ago.
His condition has sadly taken a turn for the worse and he is now in hospital, from where he will be watching Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship match against Bristol City this evening, Wednesday, January 22.
David’s daughters and grandson will be attending the game, and his friends and family have asked for people at the ground to cheer and clap in the 61st minute to let David know his fellow supporters are ‘spurring him on and are thinking of him and his family’.
David, aged 61, is originally from Hackenthorpe and now lives in Kiveton. The Sheffield steelworker, who was once a keen bodybuilder, has three daughters, nine granchildren and one great grandson.
