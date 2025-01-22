David Stocks: Sheffield Wednesday supporters asked to join applause for much-loved Owls fan battling cancer

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support and create a special moment for a much-loved member of the Owls faithful battling cancer.

David Stocks is a life-long Owls supporter who was originally given just five years to live when he was diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, some 15 years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support for David Stocks, who is battling cancer and will be watching the Owls' match against Bristol City from his hospital bed, by joining in a round of applause during the 61st minute of the game.Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support for David Stocks, who is battling cancer and will be watching the Owls' match against Bristol City from his hospital bed, by joining in a round of applause during the 61st minute of the game.
Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support for David Stocks, who is battling cancer and will be watching the Owls' match against Bristol City from his hospital bed, by joining in a round of applause during the 61st minute of the game. | Contributed

His condition has sadly taken a turn for the worse and he is now in hospital, from where he will be watching Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship match against Bristol City this evening, Wednesday, January 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David’s daughters and grandson will be attending the game, and his friends and family have asked for people at the ground to cheer and clap in the 61st minute to let David know his fellow supporters are ‘spurring him on and are thinking of him and his family’.

David, aged 61, is originally from Hackenthorpe and now lives in Kiveton. The Sheffield steelworker, who was once a keen bodybuilder, has three daughters, nine granchildren and one great grandson.

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletterdelivered straight to your inbox.

Related topics:SheffieldSupportersCancer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice