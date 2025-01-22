Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support and create a special moment for a much-loved member of the Owls faithful battling cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Stocks is a life-long Owls supporter who was originally given just five years to live when he was diagnosed with myeloma, a type of blood cancer, some 15 years ago.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been asked to show their support for David Stocks, who is battling cancer and will be watching the Owls' match against Bristol City from his hospital bed, by joining in a round of applause during the 61st minute of the game. | Contributed

His condition has sadly taken a turn for the worse and he is now in hospital, from where he will be watching Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship match against Bristol City this evening, Wednesday, January 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David’s daughters and grandson will be attending the game, and his friends and family have asked for people at the ground to cheer and clap in the 61st minute to let David know his fellow supporters are ‘spurring him on and are thinking of him and his family’.

David, aged 61, is originally from Hackenthorpe and now lives in Kiveton. The Sheffield steelworker, who was once a keen bodybuilder, has three daughters, nine granchildren and one great grandson.