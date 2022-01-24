Family’s shock as Sheffield dad dies from secret illness he hid from them

Lee Asquith, from the Manor, was not known to be ill when he was taken into hospital with abdominal pains earlier this month. But he died the following day after doctors diagnosed severe pancreatitis.

He was aged just 45.

What is Pancreatitis?

Pancreatitis is a condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed. Most people with acute pancreatitis start to feel better within about a week and have no further problems. But some people with severe acute pancreatitis can go on to develop serious complications.

Now his devastated and shocked family is appealing to fund his funeral after the shock of his sudden death.

Daughter Paige, aged 20, said she had no idea her father was ill.

Her dad worked as a driver, and had a love of cars.

She said: “He was always bringing cars home and fixing them up. He was really happy driving. But he also loved to help people, whoever they were.

“He was an active person. He would drive out to the Peak District and then go walking, even though he had a bad leg after falling off a motorbike when he was a young man

“He always thought he was fit and well. He must have been ill – he just had not told us.”

Paige visited her dad in hospital and was able to spend a last hour with him – but he died the next day on Saturday, January 15.

She said he had moved recently to Dalton in Rotherham, having spent time before that living in Brampton, Rotherham.

Enquiries about grants for funerals

Paige, aged 20, is now trying to find a way to pay for her dad’s funeral. She has made enquiries about council grants, and has also now set up a crowdfunding page

She said: “Although we are absolutely heartbroken and wish with all our hearts he was still here, we need to make sure he gets the best send off we possibly can.”

She is keen to avoid a pauper’s funeral. “He deserves better than that,” she said.