Tributes have been paid to Darren Rix, whose remarkable life was sadly cut short on August 18 this year, aged 61.

He was born in Hampshire but moved to Sheffield as a boy and his parents Rita and Stanley ran the Robin Hood pub in Millhouses, where he worked as head chef for a time.

Darren Rix, who lived in Sheffield and made models of comic characters for celebrities, has been described as an 'amazing' dad who 'got on with everyone'

Darren, who lived in the lodge at Abbey Lane Cemetery in Beauchief, went on to have numerous jobs, from T-shirt printing to acting, working alongside the likes of former page 3 girl Samantha Fox and Minder star George Cole.

He later became an environmental officer for Sheffield Council and appeared on the BBC programme A Life of Grime in the early noughties.

His big passion was DC comics and after his council career was cut short due to ill health he focused on crafting figures based on the characters. Such was his talent, he was commissioned to make them for celebrities including TV chef Delia Smith and Lord of the Rings star Andy Sirkis.

Darren Rix's funeral will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, September 9, at 11am

Tragedy struck in 2020 when the keen biker, who stood 6ft 8ins tall and was jokingly nicknamed ‘Tiny’, developed sepsis and had to have both legs amputated.

He was told at the time that he had days to live but he defied the medics and made the most of his second chance at life, continuing to craft the models he loved to make and appealing for help to fund a modified disability trike which would give him the freedom to attend the conventions he so enjoyed.

Darren’s daughter Charlotte Rix described him as an ‘amazing’ dad and said he was a hugely popular character who ‘got on with everyone he met’.

He is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Charlotte and granddaughter Evie, aged five.

His funeral will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Friday, September 9, at 11am, followed by a wake at the Robin Hood pub in Millhouses from around 12pm. Anyone who knew him is welcome to attend.