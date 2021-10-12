She was in the audience to watch him perform on Saturday night, when his Sleeping Beauty-inspired foxtrot with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova saw him through to the next show despite failing to impress the judges.

But it seems Mrs Walker was more concerned with practical matters than her famous son’s fancy footwork.

The BBC Breakfast host tweeted: “My mum came to #Strictly on last night.

Dan Walker and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: BBC)

“What did you think mum?”

“I was very impressed with the parking situation”

“Anything else?”

“The guys who cleaned the floor in between dances were excellent & I had a lovely coffee half way through.”

Her response had fans in stitches, earning nearly 10,000 likes and generating plenty of comments.

Viewers were keen to hear more from Dan’s mum, whose matter-of-fact approach they said surely helped keep him humble and grounded.

One person commented: “Your Mam is GOLDEN! Can she come on every week and be on #ItTakesTwo and EVERYTHING!”

Another replied: “Nothing like your mum to keep you grounded! You did great last night and got our vote.”

And a third person said: “I’ve done amateur musical theatre for 40 years. My Mum never gave me a compliment in all those years! I totally empathise with this tweet!”