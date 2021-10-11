Dan Walker teases fans ahead of next week's Strictly and reveals what he could be dancing to
Dan Walker has teased fans with what he could be dancing to on Strictly next week – after surviving last night’s results show.
The TV presenter, who has been paired with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova were in the bottom two on the leader board after their Sleeping Beauty inspired foxtrot on Saturday night.
But viewer votes saved the duo, who practice their routines in Sheffield each week, and they have made it through to the next show – despite Dan going wrong on the dance floor.
In a video posted on Twitter, Dan and Nadiya suggest they will be performing a Cha-cha-cha and tease viewers with their music, by signing off saying “Hammer Time”.
Speaking after the elimination show, Dan said he felt ‘relief’.
He added: “That was not nice. It’s a cruel old part of the programme. We are so grateful to sneak through.”
Nadiya said: “We know our performance was not perfect, but thanks to you, you saved us and you gave us another week, another week of amazing times teaching that man to dance.”
Dan said he is ‘really enjoying learning’ from Nadiya and knows he has ‘so much to learn’.
Thanking fans for saving the pair, he said: “Thank you for the opportunity to have another week.”
Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn become the second celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend.
She was paired with her professional partner Gorka Marquez and they ended up in a dance-off against comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima.