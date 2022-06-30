The Strictly star and pals have come up with a way to support local people and organisations in the simplest way possilbe - by urging people to donate just £1-a-week.

Dan thinks small amounts could make a big difference and is urging people to get involved with ‘Sheffield 1000’.

Dan Walker is urging people to donate just £1-a-week. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

He said: “We feel this is something the good people of Sheffield can embrace and get behind. We would love you to join the Sheffield 1000 and start making a difference in a city we all love.

“We wanted to come up with a plan to support local people and organisations in the simplest way possible.

“We all know how brilliant the people of Sheffield are, so we wanted to see if we could get 1,000 people each donating £1 a week. All that money would go to support local charities and good causes with a £1,000 donation every week of the year.

“You could be driving around Sheffield and feel proud when you see things you’ve helped build, repair or support.”

People can also suggest where the money goes by signing up through a new website. Decisions are made by an independent panel.

Dan has teamed up with Arnie Singh from City Taxis, Melinda Schofield from Hallam FM and Steve Manley, MD of Universal Office Products and past president of Sheffield Chamber.

He added: Arnie Singh said: “Sheffielders have big hearts and are always keen to help and support each other. There has never been a better time to do that and this is an opportunity to do it in a really simple and effective way with just £1 a week.”

Steve Manley said: “We want as many people as possible to be involved. If we get more than 1,000 then we’ll aim for 2,000.”

Melinda Schofield added: “You can do it as an individual, as a family, as a class at your school or through your business.We’ll keep you updated on where all that money goes.”

For any more information please visit www.theSheffield1000.org