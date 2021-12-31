The BBC Breakfast host and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova enjoyed an impressive run in the contest, falling just short of reaching the semi-finals.

In an online Q&A, he has now revealed more about the close bonds which formed off-screen during the hit show.

Asked which of his fellow celebrities he got on best with, he replied: “They were all lovely - and I genuinely mean that. A few of us stayed in the same hotel on a Friday night and we had a great time each week. The founder members were me, Adam Peaty, Sara Davies and Ugo Monye, and Judi Love and AJ Odudu were regulars too.”

Dan Walker, pictured here with Nadiya Bychkova, has opened up about his time on Strictly Come Dancing, his faith and his love for Sheffield, in a candid Q&A (pic: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Dan also opened up about his love for Sheffield, his faith and what dances he and Nadiya would have performed had they made it to the Strictly final.

Asked what he thinks about Sheffield as a place to live, he responded: “Great city filled with wonderful people.”

What did Dan Walker say about his faith?

Describing what keeps him grounded, he said ‘family and faith’ were key, adding ‘I also can’t stand it when someone starts to believe their own hype’.

He chose Joshua 1 v 9 as his favourite verse from the bible, quoting the line: “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.”

What would Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova have performed in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

As for what he and Nadiya would have performed in the Strictly semis and final, he said: “We would have done a salsa and a waltz in the semis and then Nadiya had chosen our Charleston to do in the final. The judges would have chosen one and we had a showdance to ‘I’m So Excited’.”

His favourite news item over the years was the emotional flyover he organised for Tony Foulds in memory of the US servicemen killed when the US bomber Mi Amigo crashed during the Second World War.

"Thousands of people in Endcliffe Park for the flyover will take some beating,” he said.