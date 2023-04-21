The Vanished presenter said ‘farewell’ to his legacy blue tick

Dan Walker has revealed that he will not be paying for a legacy blue tick on Twitter amid Elon Musk’s shake-up.

The television presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, is among a long list of celebrities who have spoken out since having the blue ticks removed from their social media accounts.

Twitter has started to remove legacy blue ticks from notable accounts, with celebrities, journalists and sportspeople all mourning the loss of the verified label. The marks were originally launched to ensure accounts belonged to the people they claimed to be, but users will now have to pay $8 per month to acquire one.

This update is part of the ‘Twitter Blue’ offering that CEO Elon Musk hopes will solve Twitter’s financial woes.

‘Vanished’ presenter, Dan took to Twitter to simply post: “Farewell blue tick. It was nice knowing you”.

The Sheffield resident is not alone, as many other celebrities, sportspeople and high-profile artists also joined in tweeting their dissatisfaction.

Actor and comedian, Ricky Gervais joked: “My blue tick has gone. I’m not sure if I’m really me or not."

Radio 1 presenter, Greg James pointed out: “I lost my blue tick but your rocket blew up so who’s the real loser”.

Whilst it is clear Dan won’t be paying for a new blue tick the same can’t be said for some other disgruntled celebrities. Controversial presenter Piers Morgan confirmed he was unsure whether or not he should part with his hard earned cash to upgrade to Twitter Blue and swipe back his blue tick.

He Tweeted: "BREAKING: I’m pondering the removal of my blue tick by @elonmusk and will make a decision about what I will do…. tomorrow.”

Martin Lewis defended his choice to upgrade to Twitter Blue, explaining: “I’m in a peculiar position that scammers commonly impersonate me to steal from the vulnerable”.

When people expressed their disappointment in him he simply said: “To the few tweeting to tell me they’re unfollowing because I paid for a Blue tick - that is of course ur prerogative, do what u feel is right - but pls there’s no need to notify me.”

Whilst Dan won’t be upgrading his account, he certainly won’t be sitting on his laurels sulking. After the final episode of his successful Channel 5 TV show ‘Vanished’ aired last night, it was announced this morning that a second series has already been commissioned.