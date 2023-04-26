Adele surprised James Corden for his final Carpool Karaoke session before he jets back to the UK

Dan Walker has gushed about James Corden ahead of the divisive comedian’s return to the UK.

The Vanished presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, took to Twitter to defend James Corden after Adele surprised The ‘Late Late Show’ host as his driver for his last ever Carpool Karaoke.

James Corden, who took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015, announced his departure from the show almost exactly a year ago. He initially smashed America and was seen by the public as a loveable Brit with a dry sense of humour. However, over time there have been a number of incidents which have led many people to change their perception of the actor.

After James was joined by Adele on Monday, Dan Walker took to social media praising the comedian.

He posted: “Never really understood the deep hatred of @JKCorden

on here. Carpool Karaoke has been brilliant from day one.”

Over 1,000 people liked the tweet, however commenters were divided with many sharing how the opinion of others who’ve met James has shaped their perspective.

The ‘Late Late Show’ host was briefly barred from Balthazar after the restaurant owner claimed he had been “nasty” to staff. Keith McNally, claimed the TV host had been “extremely nasty” to staff on two separate occasions.

Responding to the claims, James told Heart :“Because I didn’t shout or scream, I didn’t get up out of my seat, I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language, I’ve been walking around thinking that I haven’t done anything wrong”.

He later reflected on the language used and admitted: “the truth is I have made a rude, rude comment. And it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server.”

Bill Maher, Ricky Gervais, Ricky Whittle, Artie Lange, Liam Gallagher, Pierce Brosnan, Asia Argento and Rose McGowan are among the celebrities who’ve also clashed with James Corden or expressed negative comments about him.

James has spent the last eight years hosting ‘The Late Late Show’ and has made close connections with a number of stars including Tom Cruise, Harry Styles and of course, best-selling artist, Adele.

Adele, who previously appeared on Carpool Karaoke with James in March 2015, has become the final star to appear alongside him on the show.

He was surprised when she picked him up for his last Carpool Karaoke, saying: "I’m excited and scared in equal measure. I don’t know, it’s been a crazy eight years.”

Adele became tearful as she admitted that James and his wife, Jules (Julia Carey) were “integral” in helping her to progress and find some solace after she broke up with Simon Konecki.

Adele told James: “The best writing that I have ever done was inspired by a conversation that you and I had”.

She said the comedian has always been her “adult” since she was 21 and during their six hour journey home James confessed that he too had issues that he needed to deal with.

Adele went on to send him her new song inspired by their conversation.

James said: “In that verse, it was everything I was feeling that day. I was floored by the way you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse”.

As the song played Adele said: “Everytime I sing this song I think of you”

James started to cry whilst belting out the lyrics to her big time hits including Rolling in the Deep, Love is a Game, I Drink Wine, Hometown Glory, and Don’t Rain on My Parade from the musical Funny Girl.

“I keep thinking I am great and then I remember this is the last Carpool Karaoke,” James said.

He added: “This is the last time I will ever do this. More than anything I will just miss going to work everyday with my friends and family”.