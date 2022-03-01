Dan Walker, who hosts Breakfast TV and starred in Strictly Come Dancing 2021, will be part of the celebrity line-up heading to the Indian Ocean to compete for a charity prize fund of £100,000, with the winner receiving £25,000 for their chosen charity.

Walker is a self-confessed golf fanatic and will be part of the eight personalities from the world of sports, entertainment and media who will be participating in the Celebrities Series Grand Final at the MCB Tour Championship – which is part of The Legends Tour.

Dan Walker will be aiming to win the £25,000 and ensure the money heads to a place very close to his heart – Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“I have lived in Sheffield for many years and my children have all benefited from the brilliant hospital,” said Dan.

“They need support to try and make sure the technology and equipment matches the quality of the wonderful staff and care.”

Also participating alongside Dan in the Celebrity Series Grand Final will be former footballers Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler, Scottish sporting legends Gordon Strachan and Gavin Hastings, Ex-Boyzone singer Keith Duffy, former Irish Gaelic football manager Jim Gavin, and TV sports presenter Georgie Bingham – the current host for The Legends Tour.

Robbie Fowler, the Ex-Liverpool striker, qualified after winning the Celebrity Series event at Formby Golf Club last year said: “I can’t wait for the Celebrity Series Grand Final in Mauritius; it is going to be a brilliant event.

“I have great memories of playing at Formby last year with the Legends Tour and I am looking forward to competing in the Indian Ocean this time round – and most importantly it is for a great cause with all prize fund winnings going to charity.”