Cyclist in his 20s is seriously injured in crash on busy Sheffield road
A cyclist remains in hospital after being seriously injured in a crash involving a truck driver on a busy Sheffield road.
Police said emergency services were called yesterday, Monday, September 20, at around 4.20pm, to reports of a collision on Shalesmoor between a bicycle and a truck.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, sustained serious leg injuries but is stable in hospital.
The road was closed for around two hours at the scene of the collision, near the junction with Shepherd Street, while officers investigated.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Simon Cook, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We have already had a couple of witnesses come forward, but we are looking for further witnesses to fully piece together what happened."
“Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 624 of September 20.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.