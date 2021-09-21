Cyclist in his 20s is seriously injured in crash on busy Sheffield road

Police said emergency services were called yesterday, Monday, September 20, at around 4.20pm, to reports of a collision on Shalesmoor between a bicycle and a truck.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, sustained serious leg injuries but is stable in hospital.

The road was closed for around two hours at the scene of the collision, near the junction with Shepherd Street, while officers investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a truck driver on Shalesmoor in Sheffield

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Simon Cook, the officer leading the investigation, said: "We have already had a couple of witnesses come forward, but we are looking for further witnesses to fully piece together what happened."

“Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 624 of September 20.”