Organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, Crufts is the largest dog show of its kind in the world and this year was hosted in Birmingham from March 10 to March 13.

The Kennel Club, host and organiser of the event, is the UK’s largest organisation dedicated to the health and welfare of dogs – and at the heart of it are programmes and investments in education and health initiatives to help dogs across the UK live long, happy and healthy lives with responsible owners.

William Heap and OK, Chihuahua (Long Coat) Best of Breed winner, at Crufts 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham (pic: Dave Phillips/ Flick.digital)

At this years dog show, William Heap – a 74-year-old retired man from Rotherham – and his Chihuahua, OK, won the Best of Breed accolade.

William has been showing and working with dogs for 30 years and OK, his long coat Chihuahua, is his third dog from Japan, as he knows the owner and breeder. William has now made all three of the Japanese dogs he has borrowed a British champion with OK being the latest.

OK will be returning to Japan in two months time after the Best of Breed victory at Crofts.

William was quite laid back about winning as he has enjoyed many victories at dog shows over his 30 years as a dog shower. However, he is very proud at being given the chance to show the dogs at Crufts.

"It feels fine (to win), I don’t get excited too much at dog shows anymore because I have been doing it too long,” said William.

William and OK had to compete against all the borrowed dogs, as OK is borrowed. They then went up against the winner of all the girl dogs and chihuahuas, before the best of the lot were selected.

After winning the Best of Breed award, OK went into the toy group in which they compete on television.

Unfortunately, William and OK got no further than that but they still ended Crufts as Best of Breed winners.