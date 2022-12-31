Almost 150 people with Covid are in hospital in Sheffield and cases are on the rise, the latest figures show.

On Wednesday December 28, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 141 coronavirus patients, a big increase on 87 four weeks ago.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has increased by 91 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63 per cent

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 in mechanical ventilation beds. The data is from NHS England.

