Sheffield has seen a surge in cases of Covid and ‘flu – with well over 100 patients currently in hospital with the illnesses.

During the last week, official NHS figures showed over 150 patients in hospital beds at sites run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS trust, as an average daily figure.

The figure for December 12 to December 18 showed that 53 people were in hospital with ‘flu, and 103 patients in hospital beds with Covid. The flu figure had doubled in three weeks, while the Covid figure was up 27 per cent over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust runs most of Sheffield’s hospitals, including the Northern General, the Royal Hallamshire, Weston Park Hospital and the Jessop Wing. Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals confirmed they were seeing the inceases in numbers, and urging people to get vaccinated against both illnesses.

Sheffield has seen a surge in cases of Covid and ‘flu – with well over 100 patients currently in hospital with the illnesses. File picture shows NHS staff on a ward during the pandemic

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said today: “There has been an increase in flu cases in our hospitals over the last 10 days and we currently have 39 patients in hospital with flu. We have also seen Covid cases beginning to rise, with 69 patients currently in hospital. We would urge everyone to make sure they have had their Covid vaccines and that those eligible have had their flu vaccine, as vaccination provides the best protection against the viruses and reduces the severity of illness.

"We would like to remind visitors to not come into the hospitals if they are unwell or have cold and flu or sickness and diarrhoea symptoms to help limit the spread of illness and protect our patients.” You can book a covid vaccination or find details of walk-in vaccination sites at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said it was clear that the NHS nationally was facing enormous pressure ahead of Christmas with the number of flu cases in hospital and in intensive care rising week-on-week, on top of significant increases in staff sickness rates and near-record demand for services like 111.