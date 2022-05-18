Cost of living: How you can donate to Sheffield’s babies in need

From 10am to 2pm, student volunteers will accept donations at the charity’s building at 267 Glossop Road, Broomhall Sheffield S10 2HB.

The drop off point will be in the car park at the rear of the building, accessible through Wilkinson Lane.

Baby Basics CEO, Cat Ross, said: “The need for this baby equipment has never been greater due to the cost of living crisis.

Baby Basics volunteers at work

“More Sheffield families than ever are needing our support. It’s fantastic to be able to have a donation day on a Saturday – often people who want to donate to us simply can’t on a weekday. We’re incredibly grateful that the students can help us on this day!”

What can I donate?

Hard-hit families are in need of cots, double buggies, single buggies, prams, pushchairs, high chairs, cot bedding, good quality toys and baby bouncer chairs.

What condition should the equipment be in?

Baby Basics

Donations must be clean and in working order to ensure they can be passed to those in need. This means cots must not be cracked, particularly at the joints and slats.

While high chairs should have a working harness, buggies must have a working five-point harness with working brakes.

Due to health and safety precautions, volunteers will be unable to accept donations of car seats, cot mattresses, breast pumps, stair gates and other safety equipment or electrical items.

How can I donate online?

You can also donate to the Our Kids Count campaign through a Baby Basics Amazon Wishlist. Here you can provide parents with baby soap and shampoo, newborn nappies and other toiletries, fitted sheets for baby cradles, baby wipes, cots, buggies and highchairs. Please visit amzn.to/3MZE3wN.