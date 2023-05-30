News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch huge Owls goal as Josh Windass sends them to the Championship
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Cost of living crisis: Sheffield, Newscastle, Liverpool named UK's most affordable cities in recent study

Sheffield has been deemed more affordable than Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and London.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 30th May 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:08 BST

Sheffield is the second-most affordable city to live in, in the UK, according to a recent study. Only the North Eastern powerhouse of Newcastle was found to be 'cheaper' than the Steel City.

The study, by AddLiving.com, has analysed a number of factors in determining their rankings, including the cost of: a meal for two in a mid-range restaurant, a pint, childcare, average monthly rent, transport and a gym membership. All these costs were weighed up against each city’s average salary, which is said to stand at £27,648 per year in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, London was announced as the least affordable city in the UK, with a whopping 55 per cent of income in the capital spent on rent, compared to 32.4 per cent in Sheffield. In West Yorkshire, Leeds was found to be the sixth most affordable city. Pints in Leeds are said to cost £4.30 on average, compared to £4 in Sheffield.

Most Popular
Sheffield is ranked as one of the most affordable cities in the countrySheffield is ranked as one of the most affordable cities in the country
Sheffield is ranked as one of the most affordable cities in the country

The final results table for the UK’s most affordable cities went as follows:

  1. Newcastle
  2. Sheffield
  3. Liverpool
  4. Aberdeen
  5. Belfast
  6. Leeds
  7. Birmingham
  8. Glasgow
  9. Southampton
  10. Nottingham
  11. Manchester
  12. Cardiff
  13. Edinburgh
  14. Bristol
  15. Cambridge
  16. London

Sheffield wasn’t found to be the cheapest location for any of the categories looked at, but the consistently low position earned the city the second place. The study compared the average rental cost increase from 2022 to 2023, where Sheffield was found to be one of the lowest, at 8.7 per cent.

There were six other cities in the UK where people spent less of their income on rent than in Sheffield. This was one of the Steel City’s worst metrics, but seventh out of 16 certainly isn’t towards the bottom.

Related topics:SheffieldLiverpoolManchesterNottinghamLondonLeeds