House prices in Sheffield: The 11 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Halfway and Darnall
Eleven neighbourhoods in Sheffield have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.
One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 32 per cent in the year to September 2022.
House prices moving in a negative direction on the year is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices every other Sheffield neighbourhood went up – except Park Hill and Wybourn, which saw no movement.
For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your loses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?
See if your neighbourhood has made the list.