House prices in Sheffield: The 11 neighbourhoods where price tags are falling including Halfway and Darnall

Eleven neighbourhoods in Sheffield have seen their average house prices fall this year according to Office for National Statistics data.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th May 2023, 06:02 BST

One neighbourhood has even seen a fall of nearly 32 per cent in the year to September 2022.

House prices moving in a negative direction on the year is rare in the modern housing market, as average house prices every other Sheffield neighbourhood went up – except Park Hill and Wybourn, which saw no movement.

For anyone sat on the fence about selling their home, could it be time to cut your loses and move? Or, do you stick it out and wait for the seemingly inevitable resurgence of house prices?

See if your neighbourhood has made the list.

Mosborough and Halfway saw the 11th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 0.3 per cent - equal to £647 off the average value.

1. Mosborough and Halfway

Oughtibridge and Bradfield saw the 10th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 0.7 per cent - equal to £1,750 off the average value.

2. Oughtibridge and Bradfield

Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park saw the 9th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 1.1 per cent - equal to £1,500 off the average value.

3. Sheffield Lane Top and Longley Park

Upper Stannington and Loxley saw the 8th largest fall in house prices in the year to September 2022. House prices dropped 4.1 per cent - equal to £11,250 off the average value.

4. Upper Stannington and Loxley

