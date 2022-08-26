News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Cost of living crisis: Sheffield MP unveils plan to help low-paid workers

A Sheffield MP has unveiled plans to help thousands of low-paid workers as the cost of living crisis in the UK deepens.

By Sam Quine
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 12:01 am

More than 17,000 workers in Sheffield over the age of 16 are paid the minimum wage or below, which is 7.5 per cent of all workers.

Read More

Read More
Cost of living: councillor calls to end Sheffield food banks by 2032 as use rock...

This is compared to 5.9 per cent nationally, making Sheffield the lowest-paid city in the country.

More than 17,000 workers in Sheffield over the age of 16 are paid the minimum wage or below, which is 7.5 per cent of all workers.

Most Popular

MP Louise Haigh said a Labour government would ensure working pays and it would change the remit of the Low Pay Commission, meaning the minimum wage would at least cover the cost of living and would be properly enforced.

MORE: Warning as South Yorkshire pensioners risk missing out on £650 'cost of living payment'

From April 2016 the government introduced a minimum wage rate for all workers over 25 – calling it the ‘National Living Wage’.

MORE: Cost of living crisis: starving Sheffield mother forced to nearly steal nappies

However, Ms Haigh claims this wage is not calculated according to what employees and their families need to live.

The National Living Wage is £9.50 for all over 23s, while the National Minimum Wage is £9.18 for those aged 21-22 and £6.83 for those aged 18-20.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “The last Labour Government created the Minimum Wage, which ensured millions of workers were not paid a poverty wage.

“But over the years, the Minimum Wage has never kept pace with the needs of workers.

“The next Labour Government will ensure that no one has to go to work and still worry about how they will put food on the table or pay their bills.

“No one in Britain today should be paid less than they can actually live on.”

SheffieldGovernmentLabourSouth Yorkshire