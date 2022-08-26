Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 17,000 workers in Sheffield over the age of 16 are paid the minimum wage or below, which is 7.5 per cent of all workers.

This is compared to 5.9 per cent nationally, making Sheffield the lowest-paid city in the country.

More than 17,000 workers in Sheffield over the age of 16 are paid the minimum wage or below, which is 7.5 per cent of all workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP Louise Haigh said a Labour government would ensure working pays and it would change the remit of the Low Pay Commission, meaning the minimum wage would at least cover the cost of living and would be properly enforced.

From April 2016 the government introduced a minimum wage rate for all workers over 25 – calling it the ‘National Living Wage’.

However, Ms Haigh claims this wage is not calculated according to what employees and their families need to live.

The National Living Wage is £9.50 for all over 23s, while the National Minimum Wage is £9.18 for those aged 21-22 and £6.83 for those aged 18-20.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley, said: “The last Labour Government created the Minimum Wage, which ensured millions of workers were not paid a poverty wage.

“But over the years, the Minimum Wage has never kept pace with the needs of workers.

“The next Labour Government will ensure that no one has to go to work and still worry about how they will put food on the table or pay their bills.