1.Tesco Price Freeze

Supermarket giant Tesco announced yesterday that they’ll be freezing the prices of over 1,000 essential products to help combat the crisis. Despite inflation, prices will not be increasing until 2023, even when other supermarkets increase theirs.

Tesco is also running an Aldi price match scheme, where they vow to match hundreds of products to the same price as Aldi. Here are some of the best deals right now:

● Pork loin joint: £4.90 per kg

● Honey roast ham (125g): Two for £3.50

● Diced chicken breast (400g): £3.10

● Avocados (two pack): £1

● Tenderstem broccoli (200g): 89p

● New York Co plain bagels (five pack): £1.25

● Conference pears (610g) : 89p

2. ASDA ‘Just Essentials’ Range

ASDA recently introduced their ‘Just Essentials’ range which is their largest ever budget friendly range. Branded in bright yellow packaging, it’s hard to miss on the shelves and it will really bring down the price of your food shop. It’s been praised widely on social media as shoppers have been able to get a week’s worth of shopping for £20-£25. Here are some of the best deals:

● Six pack of apples: 90p

● 2.5kg of white potatoes: £1.09

● 8 pork sausages: £1.20

● Macaroni cheese ready meal: £1.45

● Cheese and tomato pizza: 99p

● Bolognese pasta sauce: 39p

● 650g Beef mince with onion: £2.65

Outside of the ‘Just Essentials’ range, here are the best recent deals from the classic range:

● Sliced maple pork belly slices (400g): Two for £7

● Sweet BBQ pork rack of ribs (600g): Two for £7

● Pork sausages (454g): £1.50

● White mushrooms (400g) Two for £2

● Yellow Peppers: 45p

● Mediterranean-style salad (135g): £1

● Calorie counted spaghetti bolognese (350g): Three for £4

● Chocolate mousse (six pack): £1

3. Aldi Deals

Aldi is notorious for it’s cheap prices. According to LoveMoney, here are some of the best recent offers to get your hands on:

● Mexican style sausages: £2.19

● Fajita beef steaks: £2.99

● Nature's Pick baking potatoes (2.5kg): 99p

● Nature's Pick baby plum tomatoes (325g): 69p

● Asia Specialties medium egg noodles (250g): 85p

● Chicken breast fillets (2.5kg): £13.99

● Maple-glazed wings with bacon crumb (1kg): £4.49

● Belmont vanilla caramelised biscuit creams (176g): 89p

4. £5 off at Co-op

If you spend more than £25 in a single transaction at Co-Op, you get £5 off your shop using the code: COOPM10EP. However, the offer ends tomorrow so if you plan to use it make sure you do so today.

5. £35 Iceland Air Fryer deal

An air fryer is a great investment to speed up cooking. Baking, roasting and frying food is quicker and can also help with cutting calories. Once you’ve invested in one it will save you money as you won’t have to use a larger oven for side dishes or small portions.

