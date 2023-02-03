These eerie photos show an abandoned Sheffield factory frozen in time, which has been compared to Hogwarts in Harry Potter.

Ghost hunters who explored the derelict Grade II-listed Cornish Works building in Kelham Island described hearing unexplained ‘banging’ noises coming from one room and told how they picked up mysterious ‘responses’ on the devices they took with them.

Members of the popular ‘Paranormal Uncovered’ ghost hunters Facebook group visited the historic factory, which dates back to 1849 and was built by George Barnsley & Sons, and live-streamed their findings. Cole James, who joined his fiance Andrew James and Emma Shaw on the visit, captured these fascinating photos.

Cole said: “As soon as we were inside, our first thought was it looks like Hogwarts. It’s really big and really old-fashioned and it has underground tunnels. There’s lots of vintage equipment like old machinery, an old cooker and vintage frying pans and cooking utensils. It’s breathtaking.”

Cole said the trio had picked up responses on the various devices they had taken with them, including a set of ‘cat balls’ which started flashing despite nobody being anywhere near them. He added: “We also heard lots of banging coming from one of the rooms. We searched the whole building and there was no one else there. It was a bit creepy and unexplained.”

George Barnsley & Sons grew to be one of the largest manufacturers of tools for shoe making in the city. Its historic former home on Cornish Street, which hasn’t been used for manufacturing for many years, still features machines, millstones and tools from the trade. There are plans to redevelop the site, in what is now one of the UK’s trendiest neighbourhoods, which could include flats, offices, shops, a pub and a restaurant.

