Complaints about Rotherham allotments include dead chicken’s head on tenant’s lock and “dead chickens in water butts”

The disturbing claim was one of more than 100 complaints made from allotment tenants and residents in 2021.
The list included everyday issues such as cockerel noise, fly tipping, bonfires and overgrown trees.
One tenant complained that a syringe and needle had been found on their allotment in Rectory Field.
Another complaint alleged that a “dead chicken head” was put on a lock at the allotment on High Street.
A tenant on Lowfield Avenue also stated they had found “dead chickens in water butts”.
The annual report, from Rotherham Allotment Alliance, states: “The RAA have worked hard in 2021 to continue to build on the relationships with tenants andsocieties.
“Directors also offered all societies assistance with any society matters, with support for those who needed advice and assistance on how to run the site effectively.
“Through this, a number of failing societies have been re-established and this has encouraged other tenants to get more involved in the running of their site.
“In 2021, there were many incidents recorded on sites that were in contravention of the allotment rules.
“The main issues were fire/smoke nuisance, thefts and noise nuisance.
“A number of anti-social and abusive instances were also reported.
“The Alliance aims to encourage all tenants in adhering to the allotment rules and allotments being used in their proper manner.”