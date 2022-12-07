More than half of Rotherham residents do not want lap dancing clubs in the borough

Rotherham Council is undertaking a review of its policy of allowing sex establishments in the borough – and a survey found that 54 per cent of residents do not want lap dancing clubs anywhere in the borough.

The policy is set to be considered by RMBC’s licensing board, which was subject to consultation in 2019 as part of a formal review.

Any revisions to the policy suggested by the board will be fed back to the council’s licensing manager for consideration.

The policy aims to ensure that sexual entertainment venues, sex shop and sex cinemas “do not negatively affect residents, visitors to the area or the character, or economic development of the borough.”

A public survey undertaken in late 2018 and early 2019 received 422 responses from residents, business owners, religious organisations and charitable groups.

A majority of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that it would not be acceptable to locate a sexual entertainment venue such as a lap dancing club in a residential area, a rural location, Rotherham town centre or town andvillage centres.

A majority of respondents – 62 pre cent and of residents – 54 per cent, agreed or strongly agreed that it would not be acceptable to have a lap dancing club in any locality in Rotherham.

More than 85 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that sexual entertainment venues should not be located near to parks, play areas, or schools.

A further 55 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that sex shopsshould not be located anywhere in Rotherham.

The policy will shape the way such venues are licensed in Rotherham, with conditions attached to such establishments setting out heir location, and the number of sex establishments in a locality.

The policy states: “It is the council’s belief that sexual entertainment venues are not in-keeping with a culturally rich and diverse borough.

“In particular sexual entertainment venues tend not to be inclusive, appeal only to a narrow sector of the community and are unlikely to enhance the cultural or child friendly reputation of the borough.

“It is the council’s policy that there is no locality in the borough where it would be appropriate for a sex cinema to be located.