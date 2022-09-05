Community pushes for answers over “unconfirmed” HMOs in Barnsley ward

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a community meeting on July 20, residents were told by councillors there were 66 registered HMOs in the ward – and also 28 suspected “unconfirmed” HMOs.

Chair of the Crux of The Matter community group, Stephen Bullcock, said that the number “raised alarm bells”, adding: “potentially, people are living in accommodation that could be unsafe.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “It’s a top priority for us that everyone in Barnsley can live in a safe, warm and healthy home.

“If four people are living in each of the 28 HMOs, that’s a lot of people.”

Mr Bullcock added that the area has suffered from fly-tipping, anti-social behaviour and crime – some of which “could be linked” to HMOs.

He likened the area to The Bronx, adding that the community “just want some answers”.

Barnsley Council say that the figures were taken from a 2020 housing stock condition survey and the HMO Licensing Register.

The suspected 28 “unconfirmed” HMOs relate to properties suspected to be operating as HMO, and BMBC say they have since been investigated and “steps have been taken to ensure the properties are appropriately licensed”.

The council added that some properties which operate as HMOs do not require a license or registration, usually when fewer than four people are living there.

Some ‘unconfirmed’ HMOs would fall into this category.

“Where concerns are raised, we’ll investigate and assess the safety of rented properties, regardless of whether they are HMOs or not. We also routinely check whether properties are licensable as HMOs, and that registered HMOs are complying with their license conditions.

“We don’t have high numbers of HMOs in Barnsley in comparison to some other areas. Despite this, we’ve taken further steps by requiring planning permission for any conversions of single household homes into HMOs.