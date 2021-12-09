Members of the group Action for Knowle Top have now launched their bid to save the former Knowle Top Chapel, in Stannington, at a meeting at Christ Church, Stannington, and revealed £52,000 has already been promised.

The former Methodist church closed in September.

Knowle Top Methodist Chapel. Stannington residents have pledged over £50,000 to the fight to save it.

Campaigner Lorraine Dyson said: “Action for Knowle Top has received pledges to buy community shares amounting to over £52,000 so far - a great start but we still need everyone's support to get to our target.”

Nicola Parris, joint chairman of AKT, was pleased with the response to the campaign, following the meeting.

She said “We are delighted to live in a place where people care about their community's future and are willing to invest to protect community spaces.”

The organisation is now setting up some drop-in sessions where people can come and ask questions about the fund-raising and sign up for buying community shares.

Action for Knowle Top member, Tim Parris, speaking at the meeting about the future of the building. Residents have raised over £52,000 towards a bid to buy it for the community.

The first will be at Stannington shops from 10.30am on Saturday, December 11 (weather permitting). Weekly drop-ins will be held in Stannington Library, from 2pm until 4pm on Thursday afternoons from December 16, and a public of meeting is planned for early January.

Meanwhile, a group of volunteers has formed to organise local fundraising events including an under 12s disco on, an 80’s night, a car boot sale, an auction, a variety performance night, a bad hair day for local schools, quizzes and a fun run.

And Stannington Training Band, a branch of Stannington Brass Band who are learning their instruments, will be playing carols at Stannington shops from 10am until 11am on Saturday, December 11 in aid of the appeal.

The group hopes £150,000 can be raised from investments in the community shares. The rest will be financed by grants, donations and – if necessary – a mortgage. They hope to raise £350,000 in total to buy the building and pay for its running.