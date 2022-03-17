The ‘Together in the City’ venture is designed to ‘enable and support’ creative projects and groups across the city.

Their work from over recent months is to be showcased at an event at the Crucible on April 5 and 6.

A two-day community takeover of the Crucible theatre in Sheffield will showcase talent and creativity in the city

Through exhibitions, installations and workshops in the Crucible foyer, as well as performances on the main stage, Sheffield Theatres is aiming to create ‘a celebratory community takeover of the theatre’.

Together in the City is the culmination of a year-long programme of activity supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, whose funding has enabled a wider development of Sheffield Theatres’ participation projects within local communities.

Projects involved include one where Sheffield Theatres has partnered with DINA Arts Venue to work with Reach Up Youth, a group of 15-20 year-olds in Burngreave who are interested in the performing arts and music industry.

They are developing a series of workshops, to be a part of DINA’s ‘RISE UP Festival’, running until May 2022.

Another involved is the Stand & Be Counted Theatre, the UK’s first Theatre Company of Sanctuary, which is working with a group of 45 Syrian and Afghan families via weekly, creative, people-led sessions at The Montgomery Theatre, which focuses on co-creating live performance and celebrating the power of communities that come together.

And another is the Arbourthorne Centre, where work is being undertaken to restore the centre’s stage which is currently used for community creative writing, singing, karate, young carers and a youth group. The Mindful Arts and Crafts group is working to restore and embellish the stage curtains, whilst the Women’s Writing Project is running a creative course to direct and produce a short play to stage at the re-opening of the Arbourthorne Centre.

A creative writing youth group are working at Zest in Upperthorpe to develop and deliver workshops and public installations, co-created by young people and installed in their local community, is also involved.

And a creative drop-on project running at the Terry Wright Hall in Gleadless, which runs until the end of March, will deliver a ‘final showcase’ at the Crucible event.

Sally Wilson, Project Manager at Sheffield Theatres, said: “What better way to celebrate the creativity and diversity of our local communities than with a fusion of art, performance and culture in the Crucible.

“We’re so excited to see the range of co-designed projects with our communities coming to life, to be shared and celebrated with the people of our city.

“There’s something for everyone over the two-day celebration, from family-friendly workshops on April 5 to empowering debate for older audiences on April 6. We will come together to see the world through the eyes of others and enjoy collectively the creative talents of Sheffield’s people.”

Sheffield Theatres said: “Both days aim to celebrate the creativeness of the city and create a joyful, uplifting atmosphere.”

The drop-in event is free to attend.