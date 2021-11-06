Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre in now and then pictures as it heads to 50th anniversary celebrations

The Tudor Square venue is a creative hub for theatre and productions are staged on both the thrust stage in the main house and the more intimate surroundings of the Studio.

The theatre creates new work, such as the smash-hit Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, as well as adaptations of classic and modern plays.

The Crucible also hosts the real-life sporting drama of the World Snooker Championships and the Studio is the home for classical performances put on by Music in the Round, featuring their resident Ensemble 360.

The Crucible Theatre, pictured this summer before it reopened

The theatre had to close during much of the pandemic and also shut between 2007 and 2009 for a £15 million refurbishment.

What are your favourite Crucible memories, as an audience member, worker or performer? Email [email protected] for inclusion in our anniversary coverage.