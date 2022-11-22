The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour has announced its return ahead of Christmas this year. Just like previous years, the iconic red truck will make a visit to a number of locations across the country to spread Christmas cheer, but will it stop in Sheffield for the second year in a row?

Although there is still no date for Sheffield, as details will only be made available “in the coming weeks”, the soft drink company said they have “a packed schedule of exciting stops taking place in the lead-up to Christmas.” Last year, the iconic red truck visited Fox Valley Shopping centre in Stocksbridge on December 2 after snubbing the city in 2019 .

Despite the uncertainty, one thing is for sure - the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck goes on tour for a good cause. For the first time ever, it is teaming up with the Royal National Institute of Blind People and NaviLens to make its Christmas packaging accessible for blind and partially sighted people. It will also donate meals to support those experiencing food poverty in line with this year’s theme ‘Your Presence is Your Present.”

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travelled south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later.

Last year, it visited Fox Valley Shopping Centre in Stocksbridge, Sheffield and hosted all-day Christmas Markets. In 2019, the festive lorry visited 19 locations from London to Leeds but missed Sheffield and the 2020 tour was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

What’s the attraction with the Coca-Cola Christmas truck?

Coca-Cola said this year’s tour is “bigger and better than ever before”, with a magical ‘winter market’ setting, featuring fun activities for all to get involved with. This year’s sparkling Christmas experience also offers fun opportunities - from giggle-inducing ‘elfie selfie’ shots, to QR codes that access a host of interactive games, plus food huts that will serve up delicious seasonal tastes.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar and Coca‑Cola Original Taste and have them personalised with their name or short phrase– the perfect gift for a loved one or special keepsake.

What is the Coca-Cola truck and why is it famous?

The Coca-Cola truck emerged from the drinks company’s festive ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert, which first hit screens in 1995 - making this the 17th year of their festive campaign. Often regarded as the start of the festive period, the Coca-Cola Christmas advert is a sign that December is just around the corner.

Holidays are coming with the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck coming to Sheffield 2022?

Coca-Cola has kept the details under wraps, saying that it is still working on the details of the locations. A spokesperson said: “We are still working our magic on this year’s Christmas plans and we can’t share the details just yet. We have a packed schedule of exciting stops taking place in the lead-up to Christmas.”