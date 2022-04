'Boulder deliberately thrown' off Peak District cliff edge injuring climber

Edale Mountain Rescue Team attended the incident earlier today at Bamford Edge and revealed details about the incident in a series of Twitter posts.

They posted: “The team was called to Bamford Edge to reports of a climber with a leg injury below Great Tor. On arrival he had indeed sustained a leg injury, however it was how the injury came about that causes concern.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A boulder had been deliberately thrown off the top of the crag towards the climbers by a group of males. Whether they knew there was anyone underneath is not known as they ran off before they could be apprehended.

"Fortunately the climber was wearing a helmet which took a glancing blow before hitting his leg. Without the helmet or if he had been hit more fully on the head, things could have been a whole lot different and serious.”

The team added: “The climbers leg injury was dealt with and he was evacuated down to an ambulance on New Road.

The team attending the incident.

“This type of behaviour is totally irresponsible and could have had potentially fatal consequences. It has been reported to the police

“Do not throw rocks over the edge of crags and cliffs.”

Report crime to police on 101.