Climate change protest sparks debate among Sheffield residents
A protest calling for more to be done to tackle climate change has got Star readers talking.
Members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield walked and waved their banners from Union Street to Sheffield Town Hall on Saturday where they congregated for a rally.
The group also issued a declaration to the powers that be urging them to take action.
The moves comes after protesters temporarily blocked Bridgehouses Roundabout in Kelham Island last Monday morning causing traffic to be gridlocked.
Protesters want Sheffield City Council to reverse a decision to widen the Inner Ring Road, which they claim will bring more traffic into the city centre.
The authority claims widening the road will improve traffic flow which in turn is then better for the environment.
The latest rally has sparked a lot of debate online, with many readers taking to Facebook to voice their opinions.
Craig Harrison said: “So people moan about them protesting during Monday rush-hour and then they moan about them protesting on a Saturday afternoon as well.
“They can't win. Well done to the protesters.”
Brad Millward said that he “doesn’t get how stopping people getting to work would improve climate change, surely it is decreasing the amount of money going in to improve it?”
Another Facebook user simply posted: “Nobody can save the planet (it is) too late, pointless trying.”
The declaration, which was read out by Extinction Rebellion members Ro Barkshire and Lavinia Jones on the steps of the Town Hall, reads in part: “Humanity finds itself embroiled in an event unprecedented in its history.
“One which, unless immediately addressed, will catapult us further into the destruction of all we hold dear: this nation, its peoples, our ecosystems and the future of generations to come.
“The science is clear:- we are in the sixth mass extinction event and we will face catastrophe if we do not act swiftly and robustly.”