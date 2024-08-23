Claudiu-Carol Kondor: Fundraiser in memory of "beloved" Sheffield man killed in Leeds raises over £20,000
Claudiu-Carol Kondor was sadly pronounced dead at Heights Drive in Wortley, Leeds, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - prompting a murder investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
Claudiu, a delivery driver, was reportedly crushed to death in a collision as he attempted to stop a man from stealing his van.
Since his passing, a GoFundMe page created by colleagues at the SP Transport Group has smashed a £750 target to raise over £20,000 at the time of writing.
The fundraiser reads: “This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated. Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.
“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.” The fundraiser, authored by Mike Neill, operations manager at SP Transport Group, says all money raised will “go directly to Claudiu’s family” in order to “alleviate some of the financial burdens they are facing, including funeral costs”.
West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder since Claudiu’s death - one aged 24 and the other 32.
Both men remain in police custody.
West Yorkshire Police have also arrested a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Officers are asking residents in Leeds to check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.