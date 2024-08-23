Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends and colleagues of a “beloved” 42-year-old Sheffield man killed in an incident in Leeds have raised more than £20,000 for his family since his passing.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was sadly pronounced dead at Heights Drive in Wortley, Leeds, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - prompting a murder investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Claudiu, a delivery driver, was reportedly crushed to death in a collision as he attempted to stop a man from stealing his van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, an Amazon delivery driver from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, on August 20 after reportedly trying to stop thieves from stealing his van. A murder investigation is now underway. | West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since his passing, a GoFundMe page created by colleagues at the SP Transport Group has smashed a £750 target to raise over £20,000 at the time of writing.

The fundraiser reads: “This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated. Claudiu was more than just a colleague—he was a friend, a confidant, and a valued member of our team. His commitment to his work and the camaraderie he brought to the workplace will never be forgotten.

“The impact of this tragedy extends far beyond our workplace, affecting all who had the privilege of knowing Claudiu.” The fundraiser, authored by Mike Neill, operations manager at SP Transport Group, says all money raised will “go directly to Claudiu’s family” in order to “alleviate some of the financial burdens they are facing, including funeral costs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, was making a delivery to a property in Leeds when he was killed after a suspect attempted to steal his delivery van. | GoFundMe

West Yorkshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder since Claudiu’s death - one aged 24 and the other 32.

Both men remain in police custody.

Police were called to Heights Drive to reports of a man found seriously injured. | James Hardisty

West Yorkshire Police have also arrested a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers are asking residents in Leeds to check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.