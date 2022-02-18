Festivals: City festivals join forces for unique event at Sheffield Cathedral

Organisers will present live music and adventure films in the city centre cathedral on March 9. The screenings will showcase a variety of exhilarating stories, from mountain biking and bouldering to ice swimming, speedriding and the first-ever women's world adaptive surfing champion.

There will be live performances from three Sheffield-based bands, curated by Get Together, including indie pop outfit Mr Ben, atmospheric lo-fi from Shelley Byron and The Poison Sleep and melodic grooves from Oh Papa.

Street food vendors, Sunshine Pizza Oven and Icarus and Apollo, will also be on hand to provide refreshments.

Sheffield Cathedral will host a unique event when three city festivals join forces

Taking place each March, Sheffield’s Festival of the Outdoors is a citywide celebration of the great outdoors.

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival, which runs from March 18–20, is once again one of the headline events in the Festival of the Outdoors.

Matt Heason, director of ShAFF, said: “Music is an integral part to adventure film telling, so it’s great to be able to combine our screenings with some real-life music performances for this special event.