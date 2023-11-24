Mat Hook was previously the frontman for the popular indie-rock band Kartica and has recently launched a new solo career after some years away from music.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield football legend Chris Waddle and champion boxer Kell Brook will feature in the brand new music video for Mat Hook's latest single, the singer has confirmed.

Alone You Go is Mat's second solo single since his return to music and follows on from his popular first release, Runaway Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mat said: "I'm really excited about it becuase it's a really, really uplifting tune. You have to be a bit dead inside to not feel a connection to it - that's my thoughts at least.

"If Runaway Road was about getting into my groove again then this is the prelude and is about seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."

It has been a triumphant return to music for Mat, as Runaway Road has had over 10,000 listens on Spotify since it was released. The song was feature on multiple radio stations, including Steve Lemacq's show on BBC6 Music and on Radio X.

This time, Mat is very excited about the accompanying music video, which will feature former Sheffield Wednesday star, Chris Waddle, and former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook.

Sheffield musician Mat Hook's second solo single has been released today. (Photo courtesy of Edward James Photography)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know them both a bit socially," Mat told The Star, "They were really enthusiastic about doing it and they were great."

Both Chris and Kell are amongst 60-70 people who will feature in the Alone You Go video, which has been released alongside the single - produced by Paul Tuffs.