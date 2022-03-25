Charity teams up with Sheffield Wednesday to combat loneliness in city

The older people’s charity Sheffield Churches’ Council for Community Care (SCCCC) has collaborated with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme (SWFCCP), the Owls’ charitable arm to reach the most isolated people in the S6 area.

SCCCC has been recruiting volunteers since 1966 to visit older people in their homes across the city, through its befriending service the Good Neighbour Scheme, and there is a waiting list of lonely people longing for a friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Smith, volunteer recruitment officer at Sheffield Churches’ Council for Community Care (SCCCC), and Robert Ward, of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Community Programme (SWFCCP), who have teamed up to help tackle loneliness among older people in the city

SWFCCP’s health officer, Robert Ward, whose role is to engage with the community to promote health and wellbeing programmes for people aged six to 100, was keen to get involved.

“In relation to my role at SWFCCP, I am involved in a lot of practical programmes including nutrition and physical activity, whereas social isolation and loneliness weren’t really covered in the timetable,” he said.

“I would like to engage at a community level, so when the conversation came up to get involved and volunteer for SCCCC in the S6 community my hand went up straight away. It seemed logical that someone with my background, experience and knowledge would not only benefit others but the experience would also benefit me.’’

Lynn Smith, volunteer recruitment officer at SCCCC said: “Sadly we have a waiting list of isolated, older people across the city who would love to share a cuppa and a chat with someone, so volunteer recruitment is something we are constantly promoting.

“To work in collaboration with another community-focused charity like SWFCCP, is the perfect way to reach those people who can spare an hour a week to visit an older person in their community.’’

Marcus Brameld, Head of Community at SWFCCP said: “The goal of Sheffield Wednesday is to play a key role in making the people of Sheffield healthier, whether that’s through physical or social interaction, we want to use SWFC, our staff and our facilities as a vehicle to help create a healthier community.’’

Volunteers can make a huge difference by spending just one hour a week visiting an older person in their own home.