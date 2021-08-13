Charity shop urges Sheffielders to donate unwanted items

It’s been a busy few months for the Age UK shop in Crookes, and they are now calling out to people in the local area to donate their unwanted items to help keep their shelves stocked, allowing them to continue supporting vulnerable people.

All items help raise vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people - this includes Age UK’s information, advice and friendship services that are a lifeline for those who have no one else to turn to.

Since reopening, the shop has enjoyed welcoming back local residents and have been overwhelmed by the fantastic support from the community.

Age UK in Crookes.

Jennet Adams, shop manager Age UK Crookes, said: “Customers old and new have visited the Age UK Crookes shop helping to boost sales and providing us with an extraordinary amount of donations, for which we are extremely grateful.

“However, we need those donations to keep coming, and we urgently need quality goods such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes.

“The Coronavirus pandemic put a huge strain on charities, with Age UK’s services facing unprecedented demand when the crisis began, and the impacts continue to be felt.

“That’s why we are urging the people of Sheffield to donate their unwanted, quality items to the Age UK Crookes shop.”

Donations can be maximised by signing up for gift aid, which helps the charity raise more valuable funds for people in later life.