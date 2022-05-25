Charity ball held in memory of Sheffield businesswoman Deborah Holmes raises £20,000 for St Luke's

Deborah’s Diamond Ball this week marked what would have been Deborah’s 60th birthday.

The event was organised by her daughter Rebecca Dransfield and sister Amanda Holmes with more than 200 guests attending a fabulous evening at Cutlers Hall.

Guests enjoyed music by X Factor’s Jack and Joel and the English Gentlemen, as well as a charity auction and raffle.

The evening raised a total of £20,253 for St Luke’s.

Deborah was the founder and owner Sandersons Department Store at Fox Valley in her hometown of Stocksbridge.

She died in January 2019 at St Luke’s and in her last weeks was supported by the St Luke’s Community Team.

Rebecca said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the ball and helped us to raise such a brilliant amount of money for such a wonderful cause.

“My mum used to plan and organise fantastic events and balls for charity so it seemed a fitting way to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

“She had a great talent for bringing people from all walks of life together and she was so loved by many people.

“We wanted to organise this special event for St Luke’s to thank this very special place for being there when our family needed them - they helped us during one of the worse times possible and I will continue in my efforts to raise money for such an amazing charity.”

St Luke’s Fundraising Account Manager Anna Gott said: “To raise such a fantastic sum in just one evening was an extraordinary achievement and we cannot thank Deborah’s family enough for all the great work they are doing on our behalf.