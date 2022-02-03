Young carer holding hands - Ice Sheffield

Noah is just one of the estimated 7,300 young carers in Sheffield: children and young people who are helping to look after someone in their family who has a serious illness, a disability, mental ill health and/or issues with drugs or alcohol.

Young carers like Noah can be very isolated: they’re often unable to play out after school or take part in extra-curricular activities, due to their caring responsibilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young carer and family - Ice Sheffield

Being able to take a break from their caring, make new friends and simply have some fun, can make a real difference to a young carer’s wellbeing.

Which is why local charity, Sheffield Young Carers is joining forces with health and wellbeing charity, Sheffield City Trust , to offer young carers of all ages access to free and discounted leisure activities.

Rob Womack, Health, Wellbeing and Partnerships manager at Sheffield City Trust, said: “Sheffield City Trust is all about inspiring people to be active and enjoy sociable activities with their friends.

Young carers Ice Sheffield

"Young carers need that chance to relax and have fun more than most: they work so hard to support their families and all too often they put the health and wellbeing of the people they care for ahead of their own.

"Working closely with Sheffield Young Carers, we’re determined to improve young carers’ access to leisure opportunities, from free ice-skating sessions to reduced gym memberships as all registered carers receive 40 per cent off pay as you go, fitness memberships and coached lessons – and much more.”

Research by Carers Trust and the University of Nottingham[i] found that almost a third of young carers surveyed (29%) reported that their own physical health was ‘just OK’, whilst 38% reported having a mental health problem.

It’s well-documented that regular exercise can have a positive impact on physical and mental health and wellbeing: best of all, it’s really enjoyable too!

Katie Borland, director of Funding and External Relations at Sheffield Young Carers, said: “Our new partnership with Sheffield City Trust is extremely exciting.

"We’re the only organisation which is dedicated to supporting young carers in Sheffield and demand for our services is growing by the day.

"Working in partnership with other services and charities like Sheffield City Trust however, we can reach far greater numbers of young carers and help to reduce the negative impact that caring has on their lives.

"The generous support the Trust is offering us promises to make a significant difference to hundreds of families from all over Sheffield.”

If you’re a young carer or if you work with young carers, visit www.sheffieldyoungcarers.org.uk or call 0114 258 4595 (between 9 and 5, Monday to Friday) to make a referral or to find out more.