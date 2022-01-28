Plans approved for new children's care home with 24-hour staff in South Yorkshire suburb
Plans to convert a three-bedroom semi-detached property in Rotherham into a small scale children’s home have been approved by RMBC.
The residential property on Clifton Lane will house four youngsters and 24-hour staff, with one dedicated staff bedroom planned.
Planning consent for the change of use was granted on January 26.
It is hoped that the home will help to tackle “high demand” for residential care accommodation for youngsters, by providing long term placements.
Planning documents drawn up on behalf of applicant Madiba Homes state that an additional room and office would be transformed into extra bedrooms.
Priority will be given to youngsters from Rotherham, and documents state the property “would operate in a similar manner to that of a family dwellinghouse in use in terms of general daily comings and goings”.
“Children will range in age from 7-18 years that may vary from emotional behaviour to learning disabilities.
“The home will be staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year with staff working on a shift basis. Typically, the main functioning hours of the home would be the same as a family residence from 7.00am – 10.00pm.
“Madiba has a vision to create a safe, nurturing home for young people, a home full of opportunities so that these young people are able to realise and ultimately reach their full potentials as they grow into adulthood. “