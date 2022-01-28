Plans approved for new children's care home with 24-hour staff in South Yorkshire suburb

The residential property on Clifton Lane will house four youngsters and 24-hour staff, with one dedicated staff bedroom planned.

Planning consent for the change of use was granted on January 26.

Priority will be given to youngsters from Rotherham, and documents state the property "would operate in a similar manner to that of a family dwellinghouse in use in terms of general daily comings and goings".

It is hoped that the home will help to tackle “high demand” for residential care accommodation for youngsters, by providing long term placements.

Planning documents drawn up on behalf of applicant Madiba Homes state that an additional room and office would be transformed into extra bedrooms.

“Children will range in age from 7-18 years that may vary from emotional behaviour to learning disabilities.

“The home will be staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year with staff working on a shift basis. Typically, the main functioning hours of the home would be the same as a family residence from 7.00am – 10.00pm.