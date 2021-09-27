Channel 5 is looking for Sheffield residents to star in this medical TV show

TV companies 5 Star and Boom are looking for people from Sheffield with various medical conditions to appear on Skin A and E, which is returning for its third series.

The casting team are looking for people with cysts, lipomas and other lumps and bumps – especially those who have been told their condition doesn’t qualify for treatment on the NHS or people who are on a long waiting list for treatment.

Following on from the success of the first two series, the doors to the Skin A and E clinic will be open for a third time, and a team of top UK dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dermatologists Dr Adil and Dr Dev who work on the show.

The second series featured a woman with a huge lipoma on her shoulder and a man with multiple cysts on his head.

The show follows the journey of participants from consultation to surgery and reflects how living with such skin conditions has affected both their quality of life and their mental health.

A spokesperson for Boom TV said: “Our casting team is currently looking for people in Sheffield and the surrounding areas who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

We are looking for people with cysts, lipomas, and other lumps and bumps who have, for example, been told that their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, that they are on a long waiting list for treatment or the treatment they have been hoping to receive has been delayed.

Applicants must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day between November 2021 and January 2022.

All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.

The deadline for applications is Friday, December 17.

For more information and to apply for the show, email [email protected]