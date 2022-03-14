7 thing to to in Sheffield: From watching jazz musician Jason Rebello to The Art of Science at Millennium Gallery

Here’s seven of our top picks.

The Art of Science

Get ready for an evening of artistic activities and scientific endeavours in this special after-hours event at the Millennium Gallery – dedicated to the prettiest pathogens, the brightest bacteria, the finest fossils, and the most magnificent minerals. There will be a whole host of hands-on activities, interactive experiences and talks. The event is held on Thursday, March 17, from 7pm to 10pm. Free to attend, register at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Jason Rebello Trio.

Live jazz

Jason Rebello, one of the UK’s finest jazz pianists who has toured internationally with his own bands and for many years with Sting, Jeff Beck and Peter Gabriel among others. He brings his live show to Firth Hall, Firth Court, Western Bank, on Thursday, March 24, at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/sheffield-jazz

Big Fish Little Fish x Camp Bestival

This family rave will see children and parents party together on a dance floor filled with bubbles, confetti, balloons and foam and topped off by a parachute dance. The event takes place at The Leadmill, on Sunday, March 20, from 1pm to 3.30pm. Tickets are £9.68 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk

Late: The Art of Science at the Millennium Gallery.

Bloom Sheffield Open Days

A day working together to develop and maintain a community flower garden for women and girls. The garden is a safe space for females to learn and share skills, meet new people, and be involved in positive nature-based activity. The event is at Heeley & Meersbrook Allotments on Saturday, March 19, from 10am to 1pm. Free to attend and sign up at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Dispatches On The Red Dress

Unravelling the joy and pain from her own grandmother’s youth in 1940’s Germany, multi award-winning folk musician Rowan Rheingans celebrates subtle acts of resistance and boldly asks a troubling question for our times: can hope for the future be found in the darkest pockets of our history? This immersive one-woman show won great acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Big Fish Little Fish.

The show is at Studio Theatre in the city centre on Saturday, March 19. For tickets and prices visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Play reading group

Do you want to release your inner thesp? Join in with this friendly group as they read and discuss a variety of plays. The event takes place at Central Library on Saturday, March 19, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. It is free to attend. For more details visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

Gemstone Setting Course

Bloom Sheffield Open Days.

A lovely opportunity to spend a whole day making silver jewellery to wear at Silver Psaltpot in Brincliffe Crescent, Brincliffe, on Sunday, March 20, from 10am to 4pm. To book, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gemstone-setting-course-tickets-202143074377

Play-reading group.