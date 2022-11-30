Mia’s private bash saw big name DJ Nathan Dawe taking to the decks for her for the night at the Factory Floor bar, Neepsend, with the burger chain handing out food to her pals.

The party was staged for her after Sheffield was named ‘cleanest student city’ in the UK in a competition run by McDonald’s and LitterLotto. The litter picking competition was part of McDonald’s Student All Day Breakfast tour, which visited 10 university campuses last month, serving free breakfast items.

To encourage students to keep their community clean, both organisations launched a competition, looking at which city collected most litter – and Sheffield was the top performing. All Sheffield entries were placed into a draw and one winner was chosen at random to win what McDonalds described as the ‘student party of a lifetime’, including the DJ set from Nathan, a 360 photobooth and free McCrispy burgers for all guests. Mia’s was the name drawn out, and her party was on November 16.

Mia, who is studying at the University of Sheffield said: “I couldn’t believe it when McDonald’s phoned me to tell me I’d won the free party with a celebrity DJ – I never win things! My friends and I queued for our free breakfast when the McDonald’s van visited our uni campus – and then were happy to get involved in the litter picking competition too – we’re passionate about keeping the area litter free and think it was a great activation.”