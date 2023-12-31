Cats Protection needs volunteers to foster a cat while owners fleeing domestic abuse get to safety
A charity which provides free and confidential foster care for pet cats while their owners flee domestic abuse is looking to recruit more volunteer fosterers this January.
Cats Protection’s Lifeline service offers temporary care for cats in a home environment while survivors get to safety, knowing their cat will be looked after until they can be reunited.
The charity is in desperate need of more volunteer fosterers who can offer a temporary home to a cat in need.
Cats Protection’s Lifeline Manager Amy Hyde said: “Many people want to start a New Year by making a resolution to help others, and joining our Lifeline team as a volunteer cat fosterer could be the perfect opportunity.
"Not only do our volunteers help cats, they also provide an opportunity for victim-survivors to get to safety knowing that their beloved pet cat will also be safe.
“We know that in cases of domestic abuse, pets are often targeted as a way to control or coerce a victim-survivor into staying.
"And as most refuges are unable to accept pets, this can be a significant barrier for people seeking support and safe housing.
"By offering free and confidential cat foster care, Lifeline helps to remove that barrier and gives victim-survivors the time, space and opportunity they need to get to a safe place.”
Referrals to Lifeline – previously called Paws Protect - come from either owners themselves or a support worker.
Once in Lifeline’s care, cats are given a full health check before going to a Lifeline volunteer fosterer who is provided with everything they need to make sure the cat remains happy and healthy until they can be reunited with their owner.
After supporting cats in the South East for almost 20 years, Lifeline was recently able to expand into Yorkshire, East Anglia and the Midlands.
“We’ve fostered over 330 cats during 2023, enabling over 200 owners to get to safety but we need more cat fosterers to turn it into a UK-wide service.” said Amy.
Cats Protection is the UK’s largest cat charity, helping an average of 157,000 cats and kittens every year through a network of over 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.
To find out more about becoming a volunteer, or other ways to support the Lifeline service, please visit www.cats.org.uk/lifelineservice.